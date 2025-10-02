FBI ‘Cuts Ties’ With ADL, Director Patel Decries Group’s ‘Disgraceful Ops Spying on Americans’

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday announced the bureau is cutting all ties with the Anti-Defamation League, slamming the Jewish advocacy group for “spying on Americans” and “masquerading” as an apolitical watchdog.

“James Comey wrote ‘love letters’ to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them – a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans,” Patel wrote on X. “That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs.”

From Fox News, “Patel cuts ties Comey’s FBI made with ADL as organization faces backlash for TPUSA criticism”:

FBI Director Kash Patel is cutting ties with the Anti-Defamation League that the bureau forged under its former boss James Comey. “James Comey disgraced the FBI by writing ‘love letters’ to the ADL and embedding agents with an extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization and the disgraceful operation they ran spying on Americans. That was not law enforcement, it was activism dressed up as counterterrorism, and it put Americans in danger,” Patel told Fox News Digital. “That era is finished. This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL,” he added.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Elon Musk, and others all started making posts attacking the ADL for their anti-Christian bias, as well as their portrayal of TPUSA as an extremist/hate group.

If Patel is actually severing ties with the ADL, that’s a massive deal.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt just recently was bragging about the 2,700 tips they provided to law enforcement in 2024, which he boasted led “to investigations, search warrants, arrests, and prosecutions.”

According to Patel, the FBI was embedding agents into the ADL, and then the two worked together to spy on Americans whom the ADL viewed as “extremists.”

That said, it’s clear as day that other parts of the Trump administration are intimately working together with the ADL on their “anti-Semitism crackdowns.”

The “investigations” the Trump administration has been launching into various universities (most recently targeting the entirety of Cal State) are straight out of the ADL’s agenda.

Greenblatt confirmed last month that the ADL is working with the Trump administration.

After video I took of Greenblatt’s comments went viral, a Trump administration official in a statement to Laura Loomer admitted that Secretary of Education Linda McMahon held a meeting with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt but denied that the ADL has a working relationship with the administration.

The Trump administration never issued a formal, public denial that they were working with the ADL, and considering the “investigations” they continue to launch against university after university advancing the ADL’s agenda, there’s every reason to believe they’re still working together.

Martin Marks, the official White House liaison to the Jewish community, told a JNS conference on Sunday that there’s “a commitment” in the White House “behind the scenes” to “combating anti-Semitism, to standing with Israel, and to standing with the Jewish people.”

Jewish students were able to “sue” universities under Title VI thanks to Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism, Marks noted.

The ADL and the Israel First lawfare group the Brandeis Center are behind many such Title VI suits, perhaps even the exact ones Marks was referencing.

It’s utterly insane that the ADL would be guiding and making policy in the Trump administration considering they successfully lobbied to get Trump banned off all social media while he was still president during his first term.

The Trump administration needs to sever all ties with the Anti-Defamation League and stop pushing their agenda — and that includes canceling their plan to let the Israel Lobby “capture” TikTok.

