FBI Refuses To Release Body Cam Footage From Utah Raid That Left An Elderly Trump Supporter Dead

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

The FBI is refusing to release DOJ-mandated body camera footage from agents who participated in a raid that killed Craig Robertson, a 75-year-old disabled Trump supporter who allegedly threatened President Biden on Facebook, according to a report from Daily Wire reporter Gregg Re.

“The fbi is refusing to release the doj-mandated body camera footage in the shooting death of Utah man Craig Robertson. They say it could “interfere” with “enforcement proceedings.” (??)” Re wrote in an X post on Tuesday. “This is an elderly guy that the salt lake field office decided to surprise and swarm at 6 am.”

Re included a response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that sought to obtain the footage. “The material you requested is located in an investigative file which is exempt from disclosure,” the response states.

“The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records: there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings,” the letter continued. “Therefore, your request is being administratively closed.”

Craig Robertson was killed in an FBI raid on his home in the early morning hours of August 9, 2023. Agents were serving a warrant for Robinson’s arrest due to a number of threatening Facebook posts where he threatened to kill President Biden and a handful of other government officials.

Robertson was known to law enforcement due to a previous visit pertaining to his threatening posts.

The raid has generated controversy due to the nature of the raid given Robinson’s age and physical condition. “He was not really agile,” said Travis Lee Clark, an adjunct professor at Utah Valley University who knew Robertson, during an interview with Glenn Beck. “He was 300 pounds, 5’4″, 75 years old, so he was go ahead he could not get out of a chair without his cane or walking stick.”

“There were a few times where I had to help him get out of a chair. He was not a very mobile guy. He lived less than half a block away from the church and he would drive himself and his son to church,” Clark explained.

The FBI has claimed that Robertson pointed a gun at agents who were serving the warrant. According to an email from FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker, Craig Robertson “resisted arrest and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them.”

The bureau has yet to provide any corroborating evidence of their assertion, including video or photographic evidence.