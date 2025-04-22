FERTILITY DECLINE HITS ALL 50 STATES — NEW LOWS NATIONWIDE

By Mario Nawfal

The US fertility rate dropped to an all-time low of 54.5 births per 1,000 women in 2023 — less than half its 1957 peak of 122.9.

All 50 states saw declines between 2005 and 2022. Utah had the sharpest drop at -33.9%, while Louisiana saw the smallest change at just -0.3%.

Fertility rates fell for women under 35 and rose for women over 35. Women aged 30–34 now have the highest birth rate at 95.1 per 1,000, replacing the 25–29 group.

Top 2022 fertility states: South Dakota (66.5), Alaska (64.9), Nebraska (63.6).

Lowest: Vermont (44.3), Delaware (44.9), Oregon (47.3).

Source: USAFacts, CDC