Israeli Strikes on Gaza Kill 37 Palestinians Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday that Israeli attacks killed 37 Palestinians over the previous 24-hour period as relentless Israeli strikes continued to pound targets across the Strip, and another two bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The Health Ministry said that 62 Palestinians were also wounded during that time. The ministry’s numbers only account for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals.

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Palestinians clean up the residue of tents destroyed in an Israeli attack that killed many, including children, in Gaza City on April 21, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

Israeli attacks on Monday included more strikes on tents sheltering displaced people. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, at least four civilians were killed by Israeli strikes on tents in Gaza.

WAFA also reported that five were killed by an Israeli strike on a house in the southern city of Khan Younis. In Rafah, two children were killed by an Israeli drone strike, according to Al Jazeera.

Since Israel resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, at least 1,864 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,890 have been injured, according to the Health Ministry’s numbers. Over the weekend, an Israeli soldier was killed by Hamas fighters for the first time since Israel ended the ceasefire.

Israel has also maintained a total blockade on Gaza since March 2, not allowing the entry of humanitarian aid, fuel, medical supplies, or any other goods. Humanitarian groups warned last week that they were unable to operate in Gaza due to the blockade and Israel’s attacks on aid workers.

“Despite hopes that the eight-week pause in hostilities would become a turning point, the violence against civilians and aid workers has only worsened. Since Israeli forces resumed bombardments, at least 14 organizations reported Israeli fire directly or indirectly hitting their staff or aid facilities,” the CEOs of 12 major aid groups said in a joint statement.