For the first time, a Qassam fighter who survived the Hannibal Directive attack on Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct 7 details Israel's mass killing of its own citizens:

"A group of mujaheddin came into possession of a large number of prisoners. They could not send them to Gaza. [Israeli]… pic.twitter.com/Br3i6bU58h

— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 27, 2025