Trump’s plan to ‘clean out’ Gaza sparks outrage from Egypt, Jordan

By Dahka Tribune

US President Donald Trump proposed a controversial plan to “clean out” the Gaza Strip and relocate them to neighboring Egypt and Jordan. The plan has been met with strong condemnation from Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian leaders, who view the plan as an affront to Palestinian sovereignty and human rights.

Speaking less than a week into his second term, Trump described Gaza as a “demolition site” and floated the idea of moving its inhabitants either “temporarily or long-term.” He added, “I’d like Egypt to take people, and I’d like Jordan to take people.”

Cairo swiftly rejected Trump’s comments, reiterating its firm stance against the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Egyptian foreign ministry issued a statement expressing “continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land” and rejecting any infringement on their rights.

This includes “the depopulation of that land of its people through displacement, encouraged transfer, or the uprooting of Palestinians.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has consistently warned against such proposals, describing displacement as a “red line” that threatens Egypt’s national security.

He also argued that such a move would “eradicate the cause for Palestinian statehood.”

The ministry emphasized the need to uphold the “two-state solution,” warning that removing Palestinians from their territories would make this goal unattainable.

Jordan also condemned the proposed relocation plan. Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi declared on Sunday that the kingdom’s opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians is “firm and will not change.”

In a strong rebuke, he said: “Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians.”

The Arab League, echoing the sentiments of both Egypt and Jordan, described forced displacement as “ethnic cleansing” and stated that such measures have historically failed.

“Attempts to uproot the Palestinian people from their land, whether by displacement, annexation, or settlement expansion, have been proven to fail in the past,” the bloc said in a statement.

Palestinian factions, including Hamas, denounced Trump’s plan. Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, vowed that the group would oppose any effort to relocate Gaza’s residents.

“As they have foiled every plan for displacement and alternative homelands over the decades, our people will also foil such projects,” he said.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas also condemned the proposal, stating that it aimed to undermine the unity of Palestinian lands.

In a statement, Abbas expressed “strong rejection and condemnation of any projects aimed at displacing our people from the Gaza Strip.” He added, “We will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes that befell our people in 1948 and 1967.”

The Nakba of 1948 and the Naksa of 1967 were pivotal moments in Palestinian history, marked by mass displacement during wars with Israel.

Abbas emphasized that the Palestinian Authority remains committed to the ceasefire in Gaza and is prepared to assume governance of the territory.

As tensions continue to simmer, Trump’s comments have sparked widespread backlash, with leaders across the region warning against any actions that threaten Palestinian sovereignty and stability in the Middle East.