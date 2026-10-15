FORCED VACCINATION BY MOSQUITO DRONES IS HERE

In 2022, NPR publications & program lead scientist admitted it — genetically modified mosquitoes have already “successfully vaccinated” people…

These aren’t normal bugs. They’re tiny flying syringes engineered to bite you and inject vaccines without your consent.

Who has poured MILLIONS into GMO mosquitoes and “vaccine delivery” tech?

BILL GATES.

This is biological tyranny. No debate. No choice. No informed consent.

They’re turning the atmosphere & sky into a mandatory medical experiment.

WE DID NOT CONSENT.

STOP THIS NOW.

— Valerie Anne Smith (@ValerieAnne1970) October 14, 2026