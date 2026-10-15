Israel Has Killed Over 1,500 Palestinians in Gaza Since Signing So-Called Ceasefire Deal

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Israeli military has now killed more than 1,500 Palestinians in Gaza since signing a so-called ceasefire deal just over one year ago in October 2025, according to numbers from Gaza’s Health Ministry, as it has continued constant violations of the agreement.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that over the previous 24 hours, Israeli attacks killed two Palestinians and another died of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli attack, bringing the post-ceasefire deal death toll to 1,501. Another 5,323 Palestinians have been wounded in that time.

The sun rises west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on October 6, 2026 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

In that same period, seven IDF soldiers have been killed in Gaza, including one who was killed by other Israeli soldiers in a friendly-fire incident in February of this year, and two who were killed in September in the accidental explosion of an Israeli military drone. The other four died as a result of “combat” in southern Gaza in October 2025, when Hamas militants were trapped on the Israeli-occupied side of the Strip.

Hamas has also not launched any rocket attacks on Israel and has agreed to a US-backed proposal that would see the group give up its weapons, but Israel rejected the potential deal. Despite President Trump calling for Israel to stop bombing Gaza because Hamas agreed to disarm, the US continues backing Israel’s daily attacks.

Israeli attacks in Gaza continued on Wednesday, with a woman reported killed by an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City early in the morning. According to a report from Al Jazeera Arabic, the woman’s three-year-old daughter was with her at the time of the strike and was rescued by Palestinian journalist Ali al-Jafrawi.

“I went up to the apartment, there were flames raging everywhere. I went in despite the fire and smoke and heard a child screaming from inside. I went in and found her, so I rescued her immediately. I carried her and handed the girl over to people to take her to the hospital,” al-Jafrawi told Al Jazeera.

“I later learned that her name was Maryam Ahmed Ghanem and she was 3 years old. Her father was martyred at the beginning of the war, and her mother was killed in the bombing at dawn today, leaving her alone,” he added.

Later in the day, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a man, identified as Saddam Rami al-Za’anin, was killed by Israeli fire in northern Gaza. Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in southern Gaza, where people were injured.