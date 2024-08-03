Former Ohio teacher’s aide arrested for sexting minor while posing as teenage girl

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A former school aide in Ohio’s Three Rivers Local School District has been charged for having explicit conversations with a 16-year-old student after allegedly posing as a fellow teen on social media to sext with the student.

20-year-old Riley Runick was charged with disseminating harmful material to a juvenile, Runick turned himself in to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and has since posted his $5,000 bond, according to WXIX.

The district emailed families in May alerting them that an employee who had worked with elementary school students this past school year had been removed from the school pending an investigation. Months later, charges were filed in the case against the Cleves man.

Runick was accused of creating a Snapchat profile posing as a 16-year-old girl named Willow, and under this alias, Runick began chatting with a 16-year-old boy. Runick allegedly send a nude photo of a female to the boy and asked the minor for nude photos and anal intercourse. Runick was confirmed to be a teacher’s aide at the time of the offense, court documents stated, and the victim was a student in the same school district where Runick worked.

The Three Rivers Local School District released a statement on Thursday stating that Runick no longer works for the district. “He was employed by Dedicated School Services (DSS) and assigned to work at Three Rivers Elementary School as an aide for the 2023-24 school year. He no longer will be working in any capacity on our campus.”

On Runick’s TikTok account, he lists his pronouns as being “He/Him” and states that he is bisexual. Videos on the account show Runick singing, posing with glitter eye makeup, and playing the piano.