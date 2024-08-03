NEW: Bronx prosecutor resigns after being caught on video allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old boy for sex

By Unlimited L’s

William C.C. Kemp-Neal, 30, resigned from the Bronx District Attorney’s office four days after Dads Against Predators posted footage of him in a Target parking lot in Mount Vernon

“William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024,” reads a statement from DA Darcel Clark’s office. “He resigned from the office.”

Kemp-Neal earned $84,990 as an ADA, handling mostly assault, harassment, and child endangerment cases

No one was arrested, and Kemp-Neal has not been charged with any crime

Police said in a statement that officers “encountered several individuals making allegations of wrongdoing” and promised a “comprehensive investigation.”

NEW: Bronx prosecutor resigns after being caught on video allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old boy for s*x William C.C. Kemp-Neal, 30, resigned from the Bronx District Attorney’s office four days after Dads Against Predators posted footage of him in a Target parking lot in… pic.twitter.com/zcHiPulfaw — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 3, 2024