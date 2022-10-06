Fury as councils are ordered to BAN ‘offensive’ traditional terms and replace them with woke phrases like ‘birthing partner’

Daily Mail

A new language guide from the Local Government Association instructs councils not to call parents ‘mother’ or ‘father’ but ‘birthing parent’.

Other banned terms include ‘expat’, ‘second generation’, ‘economic migrant’, ‘homeless’ and ‘lifestyle choice’.

The document was sent to local authorities in an email from Mark Lloyd OBE, chief executive of the Local Government Association, The Sun reports.

The Inclusive Language Guide runs 18 pages long and bans the use of the terms ‘disabled’ or ‘able-bodied’ staff.

The guide endeavours to instruct council chiefs on the role of language in ’embedding equality, equity, diversity, and inclusion’.

It stated that employee’s personal background should only be referred to ‘when it is relevant, necessary or led by the person’.

‘Experiences of trauma, racial trauma and ­exclusion are already experienced at ­disproportionately higher rates by LGBTQ+, black and neurodivergent people in the workplace’, it added.

The guide also suggests substituting ‘welcome ladies and gentleman’ with ‘welcome everyone’ in public talks.

It stated: ‘People who are not “ladies” or “gentleman” may recognise the difference, feel included and that they belong.’

A senior council source described the document as ‘woke’ and patronising’.

They said: ‘Local government workers are in it to make people’s lives better, and treat everyone with dignity and respect.’

The Local Government Association told The Sun: ‘Councils are committed to ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

‘This guide is designed to help councils ensure everyone is supported and respected when they look to their local public services for help.’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11285681/Fury-councils-ordered-BAN-offensive-traditional-terms-place-woke-ones.html