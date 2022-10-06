Population Control? Planned Parenthood Encourages Teens To Take Puberty Blockers

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Why is Planned Parenthood so interested in trans identity politics when trans people are highly unlikely to have children (only 19%)? It’s just another sign that the trans agenda is far more about population reduction that is about personal rights.

A recently unearthed infomercial made by Planned Parenthood last year is marketed directly to teens and promotes puberty blockers as a means to disrupt natural body changes in order to make teens “feel more” like the gender they believe themselves to be psychologically.

In other words, they suggest confused teens fight against their own biology by taking pharmaceuticals which are known to potentially cause chemical castration as well as permanent damage to reproductive processes. This is medically proven to occur, but with leftist politics now poisoning the sciences over the past few years there is a growing narrative that claims puberty blockers are “safe and reversible.”

The claim relies on the use of “unknown quantities,” as there is very little data on the long term effects of puberty blockers in the MAJORITY of people who take them, and in some cases short term usage means POSSIBLE reversal and limited damage to fertility. Advocates for gender affirmation surgeries and hormone therapies will often say that there “is no proof” that puberty blockers are dangerous – This is because of limited studies and data, not because the chemicals and therapies have been proven safe.

In other words, gender activists argue that you can’t prove that puberty blockers are NOT safe for everyone. While this is medically disingenuous, it’s true that we have no idea what the negative consequences of widespread gender treatments will be 20 years from now. But why take the chance in the first place?

Why allow mentally underdeveloped children with impulsive tendencies to undergo potentially permanent and damaging medical procedures? Why let them destroy themselves in the future just to make them “feel better” today? In the meantime, the data that does exist shows risk of fertility damage depending on length of use.

Furthermore, the primary rationale for the use of puberty blockers and affirmation surgery is to improve the mental health of the individual patient. Yet, we can use the same conditions as the gender activists here by pointing out there there is little proof that such measures actually help the mental health of people with gender dysphoria.

Planned Parenthood from its very creation by elitist Margarate Sanger has made population control its primary mission. As Sanger once stated:

“The most serious evil of our times is that of encouraging the bringing into the world of large families. The most immoral practice of the day is breeding too many children…The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.” From “Woman and the New Race,” 1920, Chapter 5: The Wickedness of Creating Large Families

Sanger was an avid supporter of the “Baby Code” in 1934, which would have required married couples to get a permit in order to have a child, and the government would determine if the couple was “fit” to raise a child. Her contentions are recorded in her article “America Needs a Code for Babies,” March 27, 1934, Margaret Sanger Papers, Library of Congress, 128:0312B

The trans agenda along with puberty blockers and affirmation surgeries seem to be a natural extension of the population control goals of the founders of Planned Parenthood. Therefore, it’s not at all surprising that they would become so involved in the issue.

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/population-control-planned-parenthood-encourages-teens-take-puberty-blockers