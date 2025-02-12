Gang-affiliated illegal migrant ARRESTED on murder charges near Seattle

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A previously deported illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal history has been arrested on homicide charges in Washington state. Francisco J. Gallegos Barbosa, 29, was taken into custody on February 5 near Seattle by the Auburn Police Department. The defendant has been accused of killing an innocent male victim in a drive-by shooting, court documents show.

Gallegos-Barbosa, who goes by the street name “Poncho,” has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into King County Jail on $2 million bail, jail records show.

Authorities said in a press release that an investigation began on September 3, 2024, when Auburn police officers located a victim lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Travis Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said Jones was an unintended victim of a drive-by shooting, believed to be gang-related.

Police retrieved evidence from the crime scene, which comprised numerous shell casings, surveillance footage, and witness statements. This evidence indicated that shots were fired from a moving vehicle that had been reported stolen. Investigators identified Gallegos-Barbosa as the prime suspect. Upon further investigation, detectives recovered communications allegedly linking Gallegos-Barbosa to the crime, including incriminating messages discussing the shooting and his awareness that police were seeking the suspect, authorities said.

On September 26, 2024, Auburn police detectives, in conjunction with Valley SWAT units, executed an operation resulting in the apprehension of several individuals associated with the case. Following those arrests, authorities identified Gallegos-Barbosa as both the driver and the shooter involved in the incident. On February 5, with the support of Valley SWAT, Gallegos-Barbosa was arrested and taken into custody.

Gallegos-Barbosa has an extensive criminal history, including felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, and attempting to elude law enforcement. Fox 13 anchor David Rose reported that Gallegos-Barbosa is an illegal immigrant with a previous deportation, and unlawfully returned to the US on an unknown date.

On October 31, 2023, Gallegos-Barbosa was sentenced to 364 days in jail after being convicted of obstruction. Records show he served 30 days of the imposed sentence. On December 22, 2017, the defendant received a nine-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony harassment and unlawful possession of firearm charges. Additionally, Gallegos-Barbosa was sentenced to 34 days in jail after pleading guilty to eluding law enforcement, court records show.





On October 14, 2016, the defendant was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being found guilty of taking a vehicle without permission and possession of a controlled substance. He also has numerous charges and convictions from when he was a juvenile, including criminal trespassing, possession of dangerous weapons, assault, and drug possession, according to court documents.

Auburn Police Detective Lindgren said that Francisco Gallegos-Barbosa is a documented member of the Rancho San Pedro gang, according to court records obtained by Fox 13.