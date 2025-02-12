This is INSANE
After passing some of the most extreme anti-free speech laws in the world to fight “antisemitism”
Australia launches night time helicopter surveillance patrols to fight “antisemitism.”
Jews make up less than half a percent of the population.
Coming to a neighborhood near you.
