In this latest production by the Palestine Chronicle, local Gaza journalist Abdallah Aljamal follows the everyday struggle of Palestinian women to obtain drinking water. Israel has been accused of waging a water war on Palestinians since its creation atop the ruins of Palestinian towns and villages in 1948. In a recent editorial, Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud stated: “On the occasion of the World Water Day on March 22, Gaza’s Water and Environmental Quality Authority warned of a ‘massive crisis’ should Gaza’s water supplies continue to deplete at the current dangerous rate. The Authority’s spokesman, Mazen al-Banna, recently told reporters that 98 percent of Gaza’s water supplies are not fit for human consumption.”
One thought on “Gaza Under Siege: The Search for Drinking Water”
Greed is often complimented by sadism.
