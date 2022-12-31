Gaza Under Siege: The Search for Drinking Water





Dec 29, 2022 GAZA STRIP

In this latest production by the Palestine Chronicle, local Gaza journalist Abdallah Aljamal follows the everyday struggle of Palestinian women to obtain drinking water. Israel has been accused of waging a water war on Palestinians since its creation atop the ruins of Palestinian towns and villages in 1948. In a recent editorial, Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud stated: “On the occasion of the World Water Day on March 22, Gaza’s Water and Environmental Quality Authority warned of a ‘massive crisis’ should Gaza’s water supplies continue to deplete at the current dangerous rate. The Authority’s spokesman, Mazen al-Banna, recently told reporters that 98 percent of Gaza’s water supplies are not fit for human consumption.”