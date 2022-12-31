HORROR: Portland Woman Pushes 3-Year-Old Child Onto Train Tracks

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Portland, Oregon – 32-year-old Brianna Lace Workman was arrested for shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX train tracks.

Workman was arraigned on Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

Brianna Workman was caught on surveillance video shoving the child onto the train tracks.

The child suffered a moderate head injury.

KOIN reported:

A woman is facing charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said she shoved a child onto the MAX train tracks in Portland, injuring the child and interfering with public transportation.

According to the district attorney’s office, Workman was near a mother and her child at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform when Workman allegedly shoved the child off the platform and onto the MAX train tracks.

There was nothing the 3-year-old child did to provoke the attack, the district attorney’s office said.

TriMet surveillance video of the incident shows someone wearing a red hat pushing a child in a pink coat onto the rails, causing the child to land face-first on the metal rail of the track and rocks before she was pulled back onto the platform by bystanders who rushed toward the child.

The child reported having a severe headache after falling, according to the DA’s office, which added the child also had a red mark on their forehead after the incident.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges and is requesting Workman remain in custody and be held without bail.