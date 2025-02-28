GOP ‘Rickrolls’ Public With Limited Disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein Files

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

You can never go wrong assuming the worst of “our” government.

The documents, which were first released to a bunch of pro-Israel influencers, appear to have about one page of new info.

From ABC News, “DOJ releases ‘first phase’ of Epstein files, including an evidence list”:

The Department of Justice released files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein Thursday evening. The material released contained previously published pilot logs from the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell. The records include redactions performed by prosecutors on the case to protect the identities of potential victims. Also published is Epstein’s so-called “black book” that has previously been made public. One document never before seen is what the Justice Department is calling “Evidence List,” a three-page catalog of material apparently obtained through searches of Epstein’s properties in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Among the items investigators obtained, according to the document, is “one CD labelled ‘girl pics nude book 4′” and a folder titled “LSJ logbook,” which appears to be a reference to Epstein’s private island, Little St. James. Investigators also recovered a bag “containing one yellow envelope marked ‘SK’ dated 08/27/08 containing multiple smaller envelopes containing $17,115” in U.S. currency. The date is notable because it coincides with the time Epstein was in jail in Palm Beach, Florida. SK could be a reference to one of Epstein’s former associates. The evidence list also contained dozens of recording devices, computers, hard drives and memory sticks along with “1 brown bust sculpture of female breasts,” one folder containing “1 vibrator, 3 buttplugs, 1 set of cuffs, 1 dildo, 1 leash, 1 box of condoms, 1 nurse cap, 1 stethoscope.”

Tabloid slop.

Kash Patel and Bondi started running damage control after the limited hangout blew up in their faces.

“The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” Patel said on X. “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”

From The Miami Herald, “Bondi points the finger at FBI after promised Epstein document release flops”:

Late Thursday, Bondi sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel criticizing the agency for failing to turn over all the files. In the letter, she claimed she had been misled, called for an investigation and demanded that Patel turn over everything by 8 a.m. Friday. “I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi said. “Late [Wednesday], I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. “Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. “ Patel then blamed unidentified FBI agents in New York for withholding the files. But a source close to the FBI told the Herald that nothing had been held back — and the dispute was part of a larger plan to clean house in the agency’s New York office, which has long been in Trump’s cross hairs.

No doubt “all will be revealed” any day now…