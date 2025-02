BREAKING: A freed captive from Gaza revealed that 35-year-old Palestinian detainee Mosab Haniyeh, abducted by Israeli forces during the March 2024 invasion of Hamad Town, died in Israeli custody after brutal torture [Rape]. According to the testimony, a stick was forced through his abdomen until it exited the other side. Despite his severe injuries, he was denied medical treatment. The Israeli occupation falsely claimed he died of cancer, but reports indicate he was martyred on January 5, 2025.

⚡️BREAKING: A freed captive from Gaza revealed that 35-year-old Palestinian detainee Mosab Haniyeh, abducted by Israeli forces during the March 2024 invasion of Hamad Town, died in Israeli custody after brutal torture [Rape]. According to the testimony, a stick was forced… pic.twitter.com/ruvJzKtk3n — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 27, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet