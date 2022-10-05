Why does she keep making these horrid videos and why are taxpayers paying for it? pic.twitter.com/LTsWPo7IY5
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 5, 2022
Posted: October 5, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Why does she keep making these horrid videos and why are taxpayers paying for it? pic.twitter.com/LTsWPo7IY5
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 5, 2022
3 thoughts on “To brighten your day”
So she has nothing better to do than insult the movie “Blues Brothers”? Please, Darkfoot, do NOT insult one of its main characters, Aretha Franklin! She’s the “Queen of Soul.” You’re the “queen” of soul-less! Memo to Darkfoot–you better “think” about what you’re trying to do to Chicago!
If betelgeuse and ray charles had a treasonous retarded lesbian baby…
More brightening of the day:
Biden caught on hot mic: ‘No one f—s with a Biden’:
https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/nation/2022/10/05/biden-caught-hot-mic-no-one-f-s-biden/8191002001/
.