H5N1 Bird Flu Makes Historic Jump From Mammals to Humans Shortly After Bill Gates Unveiled New Vaccine

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

A Texan farm worker has contracted bird flu from an infected cow, marking the first time the HSN1 virus has been recorded spreading from mammals to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Incredibly, in what the media is claiming is a “coincidence”, a Bill Gates-funded bird flu vaccine for that strain has just entered trials.

New images show the dairy farmer with bloodshot eyes after he was the first case to catch bird flu from a mammal – in this case an infected cow – as the WHO claimed this is a “milestone” of “enormous concern”

In a report published Friday, the CDC said that they found “strong evidence” through genetic data that the farmer caught bird flu from a cow in March.

This revelation shows the first sign of HSN1 virus spreading from mammals to humans just weeks after Bill Gates admitted he had a new vaccine prepared for global roll out. Watch:

The images of the patient, plus further details about his unprecedented case, were published in a report in the New England Journal of Medicine. According to the experts, the patient developed a subconjunctival haemorrhage, or bleeding just beneath the conjunctiva, the clear surface covering the white part of the eye. He patient is also suffering a watery liquid discharged from his right eye. The farmer shared images of his bloodshot eyes with the New England Journal of Medicine. The Mirror report: The dairy farmer is now the second person to be diagnosed with bird flu in the USA, and perhaps the first to have caught it from a mammal – in this case, a cow. So far, nearly 900 people in 23 countries have been infected with the H5N1 strain of avian flu over the last 20 years. However, they were all linked to wild or kept birds. The dairy farmer’s case comes as experts warn that they are hearing of other farmers falling ill, but not getting tested for HSN1 virus. The dairy farmer caught bird flu from an infected cow in March, according to the CDC The Texas patient came to doctors with the infection in late March, with scientists saying his vital signs — such as breathing — were normal. He also had no signs of fever, changes in breathing or vision during the infection. After being treated with anti-virals, the patient reported no symptoms except for some “discomfort in both eyes.” The report added: “Over the subsequent days, the worker reported resolution of conjunctivitis without respiratory symptoms and household contacts remained well.” CDC Director Dr Mandy Cohen said that the patient’s condition was “very mild.” She told NPR : “The person had very mild symptoms. They’re recovering well. But we want to make sure, again, that we are testing folks who may have been in contact.”