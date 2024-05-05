A Texan farm worker has contracted bird flu from an infected cow, marking the first time the HSN1 virus has been recorded spreading from mammals to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Incredibly, in what the media is claiming is a “coincidence”, a Bill Gates-funded bird flu vaccine for that strain has just entered trials.
New images show the dairy farmer with bloodshot eyes after he was the first case to catch bird flu from a mammal – in this case an infected cow – as the WHO claimed this is a “milestone” of “enormous concern”
In a report published Friday, the CDC said that they found “strong evidence” through genetic data that the farmer caught bird flu from a cow in March.
This revelation shows the first sign of HSN1 virus spreading from mammals to humans just weeks after Bill Gates admitted he had a new vaccine prepared for global roll out. Watch:
2 thoughts on “H5N1 Bird Flu Makes Historic Jump From Mammals to Humans Shortly After Bill Gates Unveiled New Vaccine”
Yesterday I heard a science guy (wish I could remember his name) strongly stating that these infections simply DO NOT jump species. I can’t prove that, but I know they want me to keep being afraid, paranoid, petrified. I bet if there was a true study done, the vaxx/aka bio-weapon would be the cause of the lion’s share of illnesses today.
Of course they are! Puncturing the skin to inject something straight into the bloodstream IS using a weapon to create sickness. Most things that go the natural route are subject to the body’s immune system & usually mostly destroyed or repelled before they can do any major harm. You have to have a healthy immune system to start with mind you 😉