NEW: Las Vegas man charged with murder after police found him eating a man’s face and eyeballs.

By Colin Rugg

Las Vegas is a wild place.

In a newly released 911 call, a caller frantically said that 29-year-old Colin Czech ate a man.

“Oh my… I don’t what the f*** he’s doing to this man, that’s some weird s***.”

Another caller claimed that Czech was “on all fours” and was about to rush a 7-Eleven store.

Czech later admitted to police that he “used his teeth to eat [the victim’s] eyeball and ear.”

The man claims he attacked the homeless man because he had been up for five days and was “possessed.”

