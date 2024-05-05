Las Vegas is a wild place.
In a newly released 911 call, a caller frantically said that 29-year-old Colin Czech ate a man.
“Oh my… I don’t what the f*** he’s doing to this man, that’s some weird s***.”
Another caller claimed that Czech was “on all fours” and was about to rush a 7-Eleven store.
Czech later admitted to police that he “used his teeth to eat [the victim’s] eyeball and ear.”
The man claims he attacked the homeless man because he had been up for five days and was “possessed.”
NEW: Las Vegas man charged with murder after police found him eating a man’s face and eyeballs.
Las Vegas is a wild place.
In a newly released 911 call, a caller frantically said that 29-year-old Colin Czech ate a man.
“Oh my… I don’t what the f*** he’s doing to this man,… pic.twitter.com/PwKAJnUI9y
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2024