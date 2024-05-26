Haitian national who came to US with Biden ‘parole’ program indicted for child rape in Massachusetts

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A Haitian national that was on President Joe Biden’s “parole” program and was charged in a rape case that took place in Massachusetts at a Comfort Inn in Rockland has been indicted for child rape.

Cory Alvarez, 26, who was arrested in March has been indicted this week by a grand jury with charges of child rape of a disabled 15-year-old girl. He traveled to the US with the Biden administration’s Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan parole processes.

According to a press release from District Attorney Tim Cruz, “A Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging Cory B. Alvarez, 26, with one count each of Aggravated Rape of a Child with 10 Year Age Difference and Rape of a Child by Force.”

“In March, Alvarez was found dangerous, and he currently remains held without bail,” the release continued. After Alvarez was brought to the hotel-turned immigrant shelter, he was reported to authorities after a call to the police.

Alvarez reportedly brought the 15-year-old girl to his room through an app on a device and then committed the alleged crime.

The indictment press release added, “Upon arrival, Rockland Police encountered the 15 year-old female victim, who was then transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment. As a result of their investigation, Rockland Police developed probable cause to arrest Alvarez, and he was taken into custody.”

The case received national attention with lawmakers commenting on concerns over the background check process for those who are enrolled in the parole program and then brought into the country.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said that Alvarez passed two background checks. One was done by the state and the other for immigrants specifically.

Alvarez will be arraigned on the indictment in a superior court at a later date.