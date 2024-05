March 2023: Gavin Newsom promises 1200 tiny homes by Fall

Fall: Newsom's Senior Advisor on Homelessness, Hafsa Kaka offers an explanation for the absent tiny homes that would make Karine Jean-Pierre's eyes roll

May 2024: $750 MILLION gone & not a single tiny home constructed pic.twitter.com/xVHo9HnLVk

— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 24, 2024