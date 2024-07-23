Whoever Broke Your Heart Little Brother May They Answer For This
He is embracing the shoes of his father who was killed by ongoing Israeli air strikes in khan Younis, this morning. pic.twitter.com/Y9n1pHuJA2
I do believe the image of these two boys will stay in my psyche forever. I want it to. I want it to ever remind of how immense the evil we face is.
Keep going Israel. Keep the atrocities flowing. Each day the world hates you more and that hate is not inert.
