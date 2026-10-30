Hegseth Fires High-Level General Over Alleged Leaks

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has fired a top general who served as the director for strategy, plans, and policy on the Joint Staff, a move that comes as the Trump administration is preparing to restart the bombing campaign against Iran.

Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia previously served as the commander of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division and took the job at the Joint Staff in May 2025, making him one of the Pentagon’s top war planners. He is now one many senior generals who have been forced out by Hegseth.

In the wake of his firing, the Pentagon is accusing Sylvia of leaking stories to the press, though other Pentagon sources are disputing the narrative.

Sylvia when he was the outgoing commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division during the change of command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Kentucky on May 30, 2025 (US Army photo)

An unnamed Pentagon official told CBS News that Sylvia was accused of misconduct for allegedly sharing classified information with the press and claimed that he failed three polygraph tests. But two other Pentagon sources told the outlet that the accusations weren’t true, though they said the firing was related to polygraphs.

One of Sylvia’s colleagues told The Washington Post that the general has repeatedly denied that he leaked classified information but did acknowledge having past interactions with journalists.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement on X that following “an extensive Air Force OSI investigation, the Department took necessary personnel action to protect sensitive information,” and added, “This matter, along with others, have been referred to the Justice Department for potential further legal action.” Parnell didn’t name Sylvia, but Pentagon sources said that’s who he was referring to.

President Trump has previously fumed over reports about the dwindling US stockpiles of air defense interceptors and other munitions as a result of the Iran war, and said in one post on Truth Social back in August that the “leakers of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long-term jail sentences will be sought!”

At the same time, the administration has relied on anonymous leaks to build its own narratives, and does not appear concerned about the numerous reports detailing the potential strike plans for a renewed bombing campaign against Iran.