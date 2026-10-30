"That is the most anti-Semitic statement…we’ve heard in the 21st century."

Lawrence O’Donnell bizarrely claims Sen. Bernie Moreno’s attack on Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed for not believing in Jesus is actually "anti-Semitic," frames Trump’s Jewish donors as the real victims.

"Donald Trump’s biggest donors who are Jewish do not believe that Jesus came here for our salvation—and they never will."

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 30, 2026