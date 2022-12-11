Here We Go! Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins, & the WHO Just Simulated Another Pandemic



TruthOnlyMedia December 10th, 2022 Almost 3 years to the day, the same people behind Event 201 just completed a desktop simulation for a new Enterovirus originating near Brazil. The virus has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affects children. https://rumble.com/v201c7c-here-we-go-bill-gates-johns-hopkins-and-the-who-just-simulated-another-pand.html https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/index.html Share this: Print

