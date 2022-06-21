Here’s How the Navy Is Training Sailors on Proper Gender Pronouns


Washington Free Beacon
Jun 20, 2022The Navy is training its members to create a “safe space” by using proper gender pronouns in a new instructional video modeled after a children’s show.

2 thoughts on “Here’s How the Navy Is Training Sailors on Proper Gender Pronouns

  1. I don’t have to respect or accept anything I don’t find respectable or acceptable to me.

    If you had any respect for me, you would keep your degeneracy to yourself.

    In short, I “owe” no one A GD thing they haven’t earned.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*