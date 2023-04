Holly was 34 when she had the Pfizer COVID Vaccine in May 2021. Two months later, she was rushed to the hospital with a massive bleed on her brain and was unconscious. She had brain surgery and was in a coma for 8 weeks. In total she spent 22 months hospitalized.

April 22, 2023