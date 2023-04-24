Obama, Bush and Clinton have started an NGO to fly migrants into the US by

American Express Global Business Travel and Welcome.US have reportedly teamed up with former Presidents Obama, Clinton and George W. Bush’s nongovernmental organization (NGO) called Miles4Migrants to fly migrants to communities across the U.S.

Welcome.US is an NGO that was initially launched to work with President Joe Biden’s administration to facilitate some of the 85,000 Afghans who came into the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 after the debacle created when the U.S. evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Breitbart.

Welcome.US is also linked to billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation through some of his board members sitting on their “National Welcome Council.”

Now Miles4Migrants and American Express Global Business Travel are reportedly teaming up with Welcome.US to raise money for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Ukraine and Nicaragua to be flown into communities across the country.

“Donations are needed to fund the flights for newcomers to travel to the United States,” the initiative’s webpage reads.

“Those forced to flee often leave behind all but what they can carry, and the costs of international travel can be prohibitive,” the webpage continues. “Welcome Connect Travel removes the cost of travel as a barrier for both sponsors in the United States and the displaced families they are supporting through humanitarian sponsorship.”

According to Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wisc.) comments in a hearing earlier this week, roughly five million illegal immigrants have entered the United States since President Biden took office in 2021.

Charlotte Hazard is a reporter at Just the News. Follow her on Twitter.