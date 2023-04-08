2 thoughts on “Hollywood’s latest offering:

    1. Is it not treason for the makers of the film to showcase this type of terrorism? I have not seen the whole movie, only this trailer but it seems to be promoting a sabotaging of our resources, especially at a time when so many disasters are wasting our resources, resources that are vital for our survival. By that I mean “OUR” resources, not the oil company’s. Looks like another effort to bring down the country.

      Or maybe it’s just another B movie, junk that could turn into a cult classic, likely among generation green. Nah, it’s vicious programming.

