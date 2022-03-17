Homeland Security Agent Catch





Florida PedChaser

Feb 4, 2022 • This man messaged What he thought was a 15-year-old boy looking to have anal sex with him and to have the boy have anal sex on him as well. He had me go to different addresses for about 3 1/2 hours until he finally gave me the right address. When I approached his house there were four police cars in the driveway. When he messaged me he told me he was a pilot, come to find out he worked with the bomb squad division in @Homeland Security. This guy is absolutely disturbing.