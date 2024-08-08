How a progressive boot camp founded by Jews helped Tim Walz become a politician

“You could tell he was a leader,” he said, adding that the camp worked to mold the teacher into a candidate who could win.

“I would like to think, and I do think, that when Governor Walz went through Camp Wellstone it helped shape the way that he politicked,” Wellstone said. Wellstone believes the camp formed “the way that he connected to people, the way that he listened to people, which is what my dad did.”

Paul Wellstone, who died in a plane crash in 2002 during a reelection campaign, was part of a line of Jewish politicians from the Midwest state who held the same Senate seat over nearly four decades, known colloquially as Minnesota’s unofficial “Jewish seat.” He made his name in progressive politics when, as a Carleton College professor, he successfully challenged Jewish Republican incumbent Rudy Boschwitz for the seat in 1990.

In that race, Wellstone was viewed as the underdog — and the fact that he’d married a Baptist caused some controversy, including surrounding mailers sent by Boschwitz supporters that questioned his Jewishness. The tactic didn’t work, David recalled: “The Jewish community in Minnesota rallied around him,” he said.

As a senator, Wellstone was widely viewed as a dedicated progressive who was pro-Israel, positions that, at the time, were not considered to be in tension. He was also a regular contributor to Tikkun, a dovish progressive Jewish magazine. At the time of his death, he was running against another Jewish challenger, Norm Coleman, who succeeded him. Coleman, in turn, lost to Jewish Democrat Al Franken in 2008.

Wellstone Action, founded shortly after Wellstone’s death, became a key stop for many Democrats looking to make inroads in state politics. Other program alums include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan — who, in fact, trained Walz in 2005 before later becoming his top deputy. (If Harris and Walz win in November, Flanagan would become the first Native American female governor in US history.)

The year after he completed the program, Walz became Camp Wellstone’s first successful alum at the federal level when he was elected to Congress. In 2018 he won election to the governorship, nearly six years before Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate.