New footage just released helps fill in timeline moments before assassin Thomas Crooks opened fire Video shows a police officer being hoisted to the roof of the AGR building, interrupting Crooks just seconds before he started shooting

🚨BOMBSHELL BUTLER, PA BODYCAM FOOTAGE 🚨 New footage just released helps fill in timeline moments before assassin Thomas Crooks opened fire Video shows a police officer being hoisted to the roof of the AGR building, interrupting Crooks just seconds before he started shooting pic.twitter.com/kTUo5sEGXs — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet