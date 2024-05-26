How the World Really Works

By Concerned Citizen

Sarah Ransome was a victim of the Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell Child Trafficking Operation.

“I was raped repeatedly & I was not the only girl on that Island”

“I was ten – that’s how long the sex trafficking ring has been happening”

“There was a constant stream of girls being raped over & over again”

“I have spent the last 17 years in my own prison – for what she, Jeffrey & the co-conspirators did to me”

She is just one of the thousands of children abducted & abused over several decades – we know about Epstein’s Island & Manhattan Penthouse – how many more operations were there?

Celebrities, Politicians, CEO’s & even Royal Family members are all known to have been present on ‘The Island’ where unspeakable things happened to young children. These events were filmed & then used by those running the operation to blackmail & control the offenders for their own political gain.

It’s not a coincidence that NOBODY has been charged following the arrest of both Jeffrey & Ghislaine – despite the abusers being known to authorities- it is of course one big club.

The question is – who ultimately was in control of the operation as this group of people run the World from the shadows?

