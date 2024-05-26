WEF Caught Colluding With CIA To Infiltrate Newsrooms Across America

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

The World Economic Forum has been working with the CIA to infiltrate nearly every newsroom in America, according to a disturbing new investigation.

According to a new report, 87 reporters at NPR are deep state operatives working on behalf of globalist organizations such as the WEF. NPR‘s new CEO Katherine Maher is also a former CIA officer.

Besides being a CIA agent, Maher was also involved with the National Democratic Institute, the World Bank, UNICEF, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the Center for Technology and Democracy, the Digital Public Library of America and Wikipedia.

Naturalnews.com reports: The country of Tunisia has also accused Maher of working for the CIA during the so-called Arab Spring. And just like Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, Maher is a World Economic Forum (WEF) young global leader.

“She was marched out for a talk at the Carnegie Endowment where she was prayerfully interviewed and spouted mediatized language so anodyne, so meaningless, yet so filled with nods to her base the AWFULS (affluent white female urban liberals) one was amazed that she was able to get away with it,” writes Elizabeth Nickson from the Welcome to Absurdistan Substack.

“There was no acknowledgement that the criticism by this award-winning reporter / editor / producer, who had spent his life at NPR had any merit whatsoever, and in fact that he was wrong on every count. That this was a flagrant lie didn’t even ruffle her artfully disarranged short blonde hair.”

The feminist deep state has got to go

In short, Maher’s resume is a perfect example of the type of thing you do not want in public media and broadcasting. And yet Maher is now the head of one of the largest taxpayer-funded media outlets in America.

This type of influence in media is nothing new, of course, but Maher’s resume is so blatantly globalist in every way that it is a wonder more people are not out in the streets rioting over the misuse of their tax dollars.

What we need more of at NPR are independent journalists who tell the truth and who are not beholden to what Nickson describes as “Big Daddy.” Tucker Carlson is aware of the problem as well, having stated in a recent interview with Aaron Rogers that intelligence operatives like Maher are laced all throughout the Washington, D.C., establishment, including the media.

“As Carlson pointed out, all congressmen and senators are terrified by the security state, even and especially the ones on the intelligence committee who are supposed to be controlling them,” Nickson explains.

“They can install child porn on your laptop and you don’t even know it’s there until you are raided, said Carlson. The security state is that unethical, that power mad. Now, it’s global. And feminine. Where is Normal Mailer when you need him?”

The U.S. is in a crisis, in other words, but is it too late to do anything about it? Are power-hungry deep state feminists like Maher our new “benevolent dictators,” or is there still time to clean house and restore all that has been lost?

“At this juncture it is a race, as the intelligence community moves to shut down the revelations of its manipulations and machinations, and people injured by the vaccine and the flagrant abuse of election integrity move to fight them … An agenda that the people of the world roundly hate,” Nickson says.

“I have just one final thing to say to these truly dreadful human beings. My God is stronger than whatever demon or predator you obey. And as a woman, I am ashamed of each and every one of you.”