Posted: January 26, 2022 Categories: Videos HUGE PROTESTS In Canada – 50,000 Truckers against Vaccine Mandates, Ontario 25 January 2022 PES Beats & News Reviews Jan 25, 2022 • Ontario Canada Trucker convoys protest against Vaccine Mandates Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
6 thoughts on “HUGE PROTESTS In Canada – 50,000 Truckers against Vaccine Mandates, Ontario 25 January 2022”
Keep it Up.
But stop using their taxed fules
Of course this must be invalidated, minimalized, shamed. And who else could do a better job than good ole’ Justin? What he said on television about the thousands of truckers:
“The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing, do not represent the views of Canadians.”
Full article here:
Trudeau responds to trucker convoy protest against Covid-19 mandate:
https://www.rt.com/news/547468-canadian-pm-mandate-protesters/
.
Fireworks for the truckers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBQYhwyMIbI&feature=emb_imp_woyt
.
good to see
don’t back down
Trudeau makes up excuses why not to be in Ottawa when the truckers arrive –
Trudeau says he’s isolating after exposure to COVID-19
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-isolation-covid-1.6329476
“Stay safe, everyone — and please get vaccinated.” LOL