Hunter Biden’s Drug-Fueled, Prostitute-Filled, Wild Spending Sprees Laid Out in Stunning Detail

By Kyle Becker – Trending Political News

Hunter Biden has some explaining to do. The president’s son, after being freshly charged in the State of California on 9 new federal tax charges, has some, let’s say, peculiar spending habits.

In the wild spending binge detailed in the stunning tax evasion indictment issued on Wednesday night, Hunter Biden spent $870,000 on prostitutes, sex club memberships, and ‘adult entertainment’ and pulled out $1.6 million from cash machines.

Federal prosecutors believe the president’s scandal-plagued son spent over $5 million on a luxury lifestyle between 2016 and 2019, while failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes, in a case that could land him in jail for up to 17 years.

According to the accusation, Hunter spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic automobiles, clothing, and other goods of a personal character, in short, everything but his taxes.

The DOJ charging document lays out these expenditures in stark detail, as was noted by The Daily Mail.

This includes $683,000 for “various women” and over $400,000 for “clothing and accessories.” He is also accused of spending $188,000 on ‘adult entertainment’ and withdrawing $1.6 million from ATMs.

As noted by political observers, these frequent ATM withdrawals average out to about $1,095 per day.

Hunter is reported to have been in the midst of a well-documented alcohol and crack cocaine addiction at the time. Hunter has acknowledged to having a litany of substance abuse issues and has spent time in treatment.

Hunter is now facing two felony trials while his father is campaigning. In Delaware, he faces up to 25 years in jail for allegedly lying about being a drug user while purchasing a pistol.

Hunter also stands accused of claiming ‘false business deductions’ in his 2018 filings to minimize his tax burden, in addition to failing to submit and pay his taxes.

‘The Defendant participated in a four-year conspiracy to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owes for tax years 2016 through 2019,’ according to the complaint.

These new allegations come as Biden’s son is already facing three felony charges, each carrying a potential sentence of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The first offense is for lying on a 2018 gun purchase paperwork about not being an illegal drug user, and the maximum punishment is ten years. The second charge is for lying to the gun store, which may result in up to five years in prison. The third charge is for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, which may result in another ten years in prison.

However, there are some who believe that despite the seriousness of the charges that Hunter Biden is facing, he is still being protected from more egregious charges, such as failing to register as a foreign agent under FARA, human trafficking charges, and money laundering.

These charges have the potential to ensnare his father Joe Biden. Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, Joseph Ziegler, testified to Congress that they were forbidden from investigating Hunter Biden’s illicit foreign influence-peddling schemes for evidence connecting them to Joe Biden.

The new charges were announced in the recent aftermath of Hunter Biden being subpoenaed to give a deposition before Congress, which his attorney Abbe Lowell is now resisting. The slate of fresh tax charges could also be used as a legal pretense to defy the subpoena to testify before Congress.