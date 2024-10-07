Hurricane Helene Exposes A Deep Betrayal Of America

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Americans across several states are suffering and attempting to survive under unimaginably harsh conditions, without food and water, in that aftermath of Hurricane Helene which tore across ten states in the Southeast last week, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. And a week later, these people have found that they are largely on their own, as all the real help that has arrived has come through the efforts of individuals and nonprofit groups such as Samaritan Purse, Mountain Mule Packers Ranch, Save Our Allies and Aerial Recovery, which has exposed the fact — to anyone who didn’t already know — that the Biden regime doesn’t give a good damn about them, as Biden and his minions have engaged in not just dereliction of duty but the worst betrayal of the American people ever witnessed, since the birth of the nation.

Joe Biden, the placeholder-in-chief, showed up in Georgia [10-3-24] to give lip-service to the disaster and made promises of money to come, some twenty million dollars, and a recovery that will supposedly be totally undertaken by the federal government. No one should hold their breath waiting on that help to arrive, but if it does, they can bet the farm it will come with the intent of helping Biden special interest groups and supporters first.

Americans should note: $20 million for the victims of Helene and well over $640 million for illegal aliens and approximately $180 BILLION for Ukraine. When does THIS Damned MADNESS Stop!?!

It’s an astounding matter that despite assertions of nineteen thousand National Guardsmen and FEMA workers already being on the ground in those states most severely affected, from Florida to Tennessee and Georgia and on to the horrific situation near Asheville, North Carolina, no one can find them, as FEMA workers are simply sitting in their trucks and sending out mass emails with an app for the victims of Helene to use to apply for financial help, rebuilding their homes, and most importantly finding a way to have food and water and medicines sent their way as soon as possible — THIS in areas where there currently isn’t electricity or any cellphone reception and internet.

It’s a curious thing to witness this tragic situation compounded by the inaction of the federal government and federal workers, agencies and the U.S. military all missing in action as the victims keep asking where all these mysterious government workers are supposedly delivering aid and much needed necessities to anyone.

Where is the federal government? No one has seen much of an inkling from it yet.

For survivors in the Asheville, North Carolina area, Mountain Mule Packer Ranch has left this number — 910-885-1402 — for anyone who knows of specific needs and areas where they can be of assistance with their mule trains.

The military should have been brought up immediately and released under Title 10 to immediately render aid throughout all regions devastated by Hurricane Helene which has killed over 224 people and counting to date, with thousands of more people missing and their whereabouts unaccounted, especially with Ft Bragg right there in North Carolina and Ft Benning in Georgia. Several individual volunteers like John Howard, with Aerial Recovery, have told of speaking with various military units that were on the ground but awaiting authorization and orders to release them to act, including two Air Force helicopters that were simply sitting idle at the Asheville Airport.

This is beyond unconscionable once one considers that the 82nd Airborne can be up and on their way to any hotspot in the world between eight and eighteen hours. It’s simply a lack of a president and any leadership in the federal government, as one should note that in 1990, a brigade of the 82nd Airborne was deployed to Saudi Arabia after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in less than three days, followed by all the armaments of a full division, including light armor, within the week.

However, in one case, where FEMA and National Guardsmen are found, “they are getting in the way” as told to Fox News on October 2nd 2024 by Tim Kennedy, a relief volunteer, who had gathered survivors in his ongoing efforts to find them shelter. He explained how he and these survivors were turned away from one hotel after being told it was completely booked by federal employees. These employees have the weight of the government behind them and don’t need to worry about how their next meal is going to be found; if anything, they should be sleeping in tents and eating MREs [known as C-rations in my day].

Adding insult to injury, all America heard Joe Biden say his regime has “done all we can do” in regard to this crisis and the misery the victims of Hurricane Helene are enduring, as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas — the biggest anti-American traitor next to Biden — told the country that the money for FEMA to respond had simply run out for the fiscal year, after FEMA has spent more than $1.4 BILLION since the fall of 2022 to provide necessities for illegal alien invaders. There remain billions of U.S. taxpayers’ dollars setting dormant in other programs, especially those associated with covid that could be taken for this national emergency, and yet, everyone who could do something simply refuses to take effective, efficient and proper action.

But goddamned if they don’t pull out all stops to find financing for homes, food and clothing for illegal alien invaders, who are murdering our sons and daughters as we speak and spit on our American flag, and two wars approximately six thousand miles away each, while Vice-President Harris parties in L.A. with Hollywood celebrities in order to beg campaign funds.

As recently noted by Stephen Miller, of America First Legal, the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been reshaped to primarily provide funding to illegal aliens encountered by the Border Patrol and ICE at the southern border, in spite of the fact it was originally created to help only U.S. citizens. In one post, he asserts that $685 million of U.S. taxpayer dollars have been diverted to aid illegal aliens, as FEMA’s own website acknowledges spending $640 million on “noncitizen migrant arrivals”.

Miller added:

“Over the last four years, the Biden administration has steadily transformed FEMA – the agency responsible for responding to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene – into an illegal alien resettlement agency that emphasizes DEI over public safety.”

Florida’s Attorney General, Ashley Moody obviously agrees with Miller and others who see this treason unfolding, as she recently told Fox News: Americans should be ‘outraged’ over Mayorkas’ comments on FEMA funds:

“This is not something that has just happened recently. Florida’s been warning about this since this administration took over. Mayorkas has come in like a virus and infected these — what need to be healthy, strong, fundamental programs to ensure the stability and safety of Americans in times of disaster. So you heard, they have taken the FEMA emergency food and shelter program and over time, siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars into basically making it an illegal immigrant resettlement program [which will only encourage more illegal alien invaders to come]. Biden and Harris are having to fund that on the backs of the American people. And now, right now, in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, all of these states are hurting.

Adding more insult to more injury, Kamala recently stated that FEMA would distribute $750 in relief funds to all people in the devasted areas with immediate needs. But one North Carolina went on the internet to succinctly tell her what she can do with that paltry sum, in part stating:

“North Carolina flood victim: Kamala Harris, we don’t want you here. We don’t want your party here in North Carolina. If you’re a Democrat and you live in North Carolina, good for you. But this woman is given illegal immigration, patients, more rights to be entitled to be called American, thousands of dollars in food stamps, loads of money in their pockets, and she’s going to give the people in the mountains $750 dollars. You can take that money and go wipe your ass with it, Kamala.”

There remains a little matter of the $20 billion boost Congress gave to FEMA in September’s temporary funding bill that was signed into law by Biden. This must be solely used strictly for U.S. citizens only and relief for all currently living in unbelievable misery as they wonder when the will receive their next meal or enough fresh drinking water to make it through each day. Whether the anti-American traitorous Joe Biden and his vile, traitorous henchman Alejandros Mayorkas will do so is an entirely different matter that remains to be seen, which I see as unlikely, since this Biden regime appears intent on making life in general just as hard and miserable for the American public as it possibly can.

These traitorous criminals are using the federal treasury as their own slush fund to finance every single one of their destructive, anti-American agendas and policies, as they keep passing and attempting to pass two or three trillion dollar omnibus bills without any real oversight to later disappear in the pockets of their Marxist-Maoist cronies here and abroad. Everybody and his brother get taken care of by this regime, if they are a red, radical communist or some damned anti-American foreigner willing to come to America as the Democrat Party Communists’ foot soldiers, much as we should expect the 1.7 million illegal aliens with Islamic terror ties currently floating across the country unrestrained and free to wreak havoc at the drop of a hat.

It’s a damned good thing that there are still many great Americans who can be found in this country willing to help one another in their direst times of need, because the federal response has been one monumental failure in this instance, whether due to intent or a lack of a sense of urgency and apathy, as in “we’ll get there when we get there”. This moment should serve as a wakeup call that we are living in a rudderless nation and, in times of emergency and real need, we can only look to ourselves to save each other and our families, because any regime led by the Democratic Party Communists certainly will not be overly concerned if we live or die, since they have their pick of Third World illegals to import to America on the taxpayers’ dime.

If this hasn’t been one of the worst cases of a betrayal of America and treason in all U.S. history, I don’t know what else one can call it, other than a crime against all Americans that should be punishable by life imprisonment at the least but in fact with the death penalty.