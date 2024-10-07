The Zionist terrorists are stealing a Palestinian car.
First their land, then their homes then their cars. “If they don’t steal it someone else will”. pic.twitter.com/W9c8Gaav0U
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 7, 2024
