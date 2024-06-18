I saw the israelis shoot 2 fishermen, one in the back & one in the neck: we were denied access to save them: I bore witness to that, says James Elder pic.twitter.com/cs1RkPmqT6
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) June 17, 2024
One thought on “I saw the israelis shoot 2 fishermen, one in the back & one in the neck: we were denied access to save them: I bore witness to that, says James Elder”
When will we be telling stories like this about OUR families, friends, and neighbors? In many ways it’s already happening here regarding the bio-weapon. Genocide has many different faces, many faces that the people have to face.
