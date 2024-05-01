IDF soldiers attack and beat random Palestinians
When you are God's chosen people you are entitled to do this
If you oppose this you must be a jew hating Nazi pic.twitter.com/JpnhsgOODK
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 30, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
IDF soldiers attack and beat random Palestinians
When you are God's chosen people you are entitled to do this
If you oppose this you must be a jew hating Nazi pic.twitter.com/JpnhsgOODK
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 30, 2024