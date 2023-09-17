“If you look at who owns CNBC, who owns FOX, and who owns CNN, At the top of the shareholder list, you have Vanguard and BlackRock”

“Then you look at the manufacturers : Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. Who are the top shareholders of those companies?”

And they all vote… pic.twitter.com/J9NTG1TTAu

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 16, 2023