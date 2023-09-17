“If you look at who owns CNBC, who owns FOX, and who owns CNN, At the top of the shareholder list, you have Vanguard and BlackRock”
“Then you look at the manufacturers : Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. Who are the top shareholders of those companies?”
2 thoughts on ““If you look at who owns CNBC, who owns FOX, and who owns CNN, At the top of the shareholder list, you have Vanguard and BlackRock””
hmmm.. missing one teentsy weentsy detail.. Larry Fink CEO of Black Rock.. Joo.. Vanguard is biggest shareholder in Black Rock essentially making them one and the same.. if we aren’t aligned I wouldn’t let you be my biggest shareholder.. they make sure to mention that Vanguard CEO and founder are Catholic and Episcopalian but we know whjoo calls the shots.
Ain’t a day goes by…
Thanks, Mike.
