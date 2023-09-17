WOW: CDC Director Mandy Cohen is recommending a COVID mRNA booster for everyone 6 months and older, claiming the decision was based on extensive data and clinical trials.

However, Pfizer’s latest booster recently received approval based on a study involving 10 mice. It has no… pic.twitter.com/C4YXsFMuYL

— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 17, 2023