Illegal Immigrants Caught Smuggling Fellow Illegals In Texas

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

Authorities have announced a number of human smuggling busts in a Texas border county.

Two of them involved illegal immigrants attempting to transport fellow illegals.

Over the weekend, Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez shared information about a pursuit and bailout that had taken place just a few days prior in Kinney County.

InfoWars reports: On December 4, a male illegal alien from Honduras was arrested, along with two illegal migrants from Mexico.

Footage released by TxDPS shows the trio bail out of a Chevrolet Camaro in a residential neighborhood and attempt to flee on foot before being chased down and arrested on private property.

The suspect, identified as Elmer Ramos, was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

The illegal migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

On Monday, Lt. Olivarez shared video and photos from a pair of back-to-back busts in Kinney County.

TxDPS troopers pulled over a suspicious sedan on a rural road and encountered a female from El Salvador at the wheel.

A short time later, TxDPS troopers apprehended another Houston resident with six illegal aliens in his vehicle.

The immigration status of that suspect was not revealed.