In order to become president of the US, Trump has to grovel before a couple of Likudnik Israeli propagandists controlled by the widow of dead Zionist warlord Sheldon Adelson
This is the guy who will take on the deep state? pic.twitter.com/B06HXNiMKb
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 4, 2024
Posted: April 4, 2024
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “In order to become president of the US, Trump has to grovel before a couple of Likudnik Israeli propagandists controlled by the widow of dead Zionist warlord Sheldon Adelson”
Trump commercial and psy-op all rolled into one. As if these guys are on opposite sides!! What incredible acting. And the Oscar goes to…
And the background GENOCIDE looms, shadowed by talking heads with grand objectives, thinking they can fool the people. But we see the dead bodies, the dying children and all the other horrors created by these three guys and those who pay them royally.
It’s hard to see communism when it dresses nice. The yarmulkes help. Supremacy is harder to hide.
.
And notice the color of his suit and tie, like many other politician scum, they wear the blue as a sign of subservience.