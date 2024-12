Injured Civilians, Including Children, Taken to Hospital After Israel’s Bombardment in Jabalia Israel’s bombardment targeting families in Gaza’s Jabalia, which began overnight and continued into the morning, has left many injured, including children, who are being taken to the hospital.

Injured Civilians, Including Children, Taken to Hospital After Israel's Bombardment in Jabalia Israel's bombardment targeting families in Gaza's Jabalia, which began overnight and continued into the morning, has left many injured, including children, who are being taken to the… pic.twitter.com/ZxoucwCVOF — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 14, 2024

