Inside the military-style training camp for anti-vaxxers

Jan 13, 2022 • Anti-vaxxers are often profoundly mistrustful of all institutions and many now believe that the pandemic was a hoax designed to curtail our freedoms.

A new group, that appears to have been founded last month, has started organising military style training sessions around the country via a messaging app.

Members say they want to plan for direct action against the police, vaccination centres, politicians and anybody else deemed to be complicit.