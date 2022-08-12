Valiant News – by Andrew White
In the Internal Revenue Service 2021 annual report, IRS Criminal Investigation special agents can be observed simulating an armed assault on a suburban home at the agency’s National Criminal Investigation Training Academy (NCITA), located within the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, Georgia.
According to the IRS, these IRS-CI agents are “are among the most highly trained financial investigators in the world” and train for 6 months.
While training at the NCITA, new IRS-CI special agents begin an 11-week Criminal Investigator Training Program (CITP) run by FLETC, where they learn firearms training and other traditional law enforcement tactics.
“CITP covers topics common to all federal law enforcement agents, including basic criminal investigation skills, federal criminal law, courtroom procedures, enforcement operations, interviewing skills, and firearms training,” the IRS report states.
While conducting firearms training, IRS-CI special agents wear tactical clothing that reads “POLICE” and “IRS-CI.”
Read the rest and see the pics here: https://valiantnews.com/2022/08/irs-report-shows-heavily-armed-agents-simulate-assault-on-suburban-home/
