Israel Kills 45 More Palestinians in Gaza, Escalates in Northern Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that Israeli forces have killed at least 45 Palestinians and wounded 130 in the previous 24-hour period as Israel is working to cleanse northern Gaza of Palestinians.

The latest violence brings the ministry’s recorded death toll since October 7, 2023, to 42,010 and the number of wounded to 97,720. The figures do not include the estimated 10,000 Palestinians who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

A group of American healthcare workers who volunteered in Gaza have said they believe over 118,000 Palestinians have been killed, a number that accounts for starvation deaths and other indirect causes.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military escalated operations in northern Gaza, where it is carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaign based on an outline known as the “general’s plan.” On Sunday, the Israeli military ordered the estimated 300,000 Palestinians living in northern Gaza to head south.

Palestinians flee with the few belongings they can carry after an Israeli army attack on Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip on October 8, 2024 (Mahmoud Issa / SOPA Images via Reuters Connect)

The renewed Israeli assault in the north has been focused on the Jabalia refugee camp. The Israeli military’s Arabic language spokesman issued a fresh evacuation order for the camp on Wednesday.

“We reiterate our call that you in the Jabalia camp evacuate your homes and shelters immediately,” the spokesman said. “This is your chance. Move now without delay from your shelters and homes to the southern Gaza Strip.”

While the Israeli military has been ordering Palestinians to leave Jabalia, it has also been firing at those trying to flee. CNN reported on Tuesday that Israeli drones were shooting Palestinians who were evacuating.

“Drones were firing at everyone passing by on the road,” Mohammad Sultan, an eyewitness, told CNN. “Three people were shot right in front of me. My brother and I tried to help the injured get to the hospitals, but a little girl was shot in the neck, and her father was also injured.”

Israel has also ordered the evacuation of all patients and medical staff from three hospitals in northern Gaza: the Kamal Adwan Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and the Al-Awda Hospital.